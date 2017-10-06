Shoplifter must pay out nearly £800 after five thefts and for damaging doors

A repeat offender who stole alcoholic drinks and food during five shoplifting raids at two stores has been ordered to pay £788.33.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, October 3, how Jack Mottram, 18, of Wellington Street, at New Whittington, Chesterfield, admitted committing the five thefts as well as a causing criminal damage after he smashed patio doors at a social housing property.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “On July 11 at a Londis store Mottram was seen stealing a bottle of vodka as he put it to his side and walked out with it.”

She added that on August 16 at the same Londis store on High Street, at New Whittington, he stole two sandwiches and a four-pack of lager and he also stole a bottle of vodka from the Tesco Extra store, at Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, on August 25.

The defendant was also recognised as having been in the Londis store at New Whittington, on August 24 and 25, when he stole wine and groceries, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mottram, formerly of Newbridge Lane, Brimington, Chesterfield, told police he had consumed the goods from the first two Londis raids and he accepted stealing vodka from Tesco but he could not recall the other two Londis store thefts.

However, he pleaded guilty to the five thefts and also pleaded guilty to causing damage to an Action Housing property on May Avenue, at Chesterfield, on August 19, after he smashed patio doors.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Mottram passes on apologies for his actions.

Magistrates sentenced Mottram to an 18 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an Alcohol Treatment Requirement.

He was also fined £40 and ordered to pay £408.33 in compensation, £255 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.