Serial thief trapped in a “vicious circle” of offending is jailed

A serial thief trapped in a “vicious circle” of drug-use and re-offending has been jailed after he struck four times at four stores in the same village.

Carl Reid, 31, formerly of West Lea, Clowne, stole DVDs from McColl’s, on Mill Street, in Clowne, DVDs from Tesco, on Mill Green Way, a knife block from Wilkinson’s and from Aldi, both on Mill Green Way, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on Tuesday, October 3: “The thefts from August 8 and August 12 from McColl’s and Tesco were captured by CCTV with the defendant taking DVDs and an energy drink.

“He was interviewed by police and accepted he had stolen the items and sold them on to buy drugs.”

Further CCTV footage captured Reid, according to Mrs Allsop, stealing meat from an Aldi store in Clowne from August 15 and he was identified at Wilkinson’s in the town after stealing a knife block on September 6.

The court heard how Reid was still on post sentence supervision at the time of the offences having been released from prison earlier in the year for a previous conviction.

Reid, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the four thefts and also admitted failing to surrender to custody in September when he should have appeared in court and a warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said all the thefts were unsophisticated and he was spotted each time and on one occasion he walked past a till with the items in his hands.

Ms Sargent added that Reid has been trapped in a “vicious circle” with long-standing drug issues leading to offending that leads to prison where he has not received support for his addiction before he has been put back into the community with no support or money.

But the probation service stated Reid has failed to attend meetings with them and he has shown a lack of motivation.

Magistrates sentenced Reid to ten weeks of custody. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge, £170 costs and £84.97 compensation.