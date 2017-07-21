Second Queen’s award for High Peak business

A High Peak firm met HRH The Queen at Buckingham Palace after winning the Queen’s Award for the second time.

Whaley Bridge-based biotechnology company Retrogenix won its second award, Queen’s Award for Enterprise, this year in recognition of its outstanding growth in international trade.

Jo Soden, Director of Retrogenix, said: “It’s a rare honour to receive the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for a second time and to be recognized both for innovation and for performance in overseas trade.

“It is also a privilege for members of staff to have this fantastic and memorable opportunity of attending a reception hosted by the Queen.”

The award is the UK’s most prestigious acknowledgement of business performance, requiring the highest levels of excellence to be demonstrated for innovation, international trade, sustainable development, or for the promotion of opportunity through social mobility.

Each year, two delegates from winning companies are invited to attend the reception at Buckingham Palace and at the recent awards the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex were also there.

Retrogenix, which was co-founded in 2008 by scientists Dr Jim Freeth and Jo Soden, serves a niche market in pharmaceutical development, and export sales now account for over 85 per cent of the company’s total turnover.

A winner of the Queen’s Award for Innovation in 2015, Retrogenix has removed a major bottleneck in medical research, drug discovery and safety assessment and is helping its pharmaceutical clients develop drugs which are safer and more effective across a range of diseases.

