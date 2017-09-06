Second Meadowhall restaurant shuts for good in under a month

Shoppers have been left hungry in Meadowhall after a second popular eatery has closed its doors but the promise of a new big chain restaurant is ‘coming soon’.

Shere Khan Express Indian takeaway has ceased trading and some staff when questioned by shoppers were not even aware it had closed.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said that ‘unfortunately Shere Khan had left the centre’.

The Shere Khan Express Indian takeaway is a progression from the restaurant brand which was launched in Manchester. Shere Khan’s first Express store opened at the Trafford centre in Greater Manchester in 2000 and then franchised out a further three Shere Khan Expresses in Meadowhall, Bluewater (Kent) and Liverpool.

The news of the restaurant’s closure comes just over a week after Ed’s Easy Diner, an American diner chain restaurant, was forced to shut its Meadowhall doors.

Meadowhall said that Ed’s Diner ‘made the decision to close, along with other UK locations’ but did reveal that Gourmet Burger Kitchen would be ‘coming soon’.