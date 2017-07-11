Safety comes first for High Peak school children

Youngsters have learnt life-saving skills, as well as how to stay safe on the roads.

Children from St Anne’s Catholic Primary School learnt about being first responders in medical emergency situations. Classes were taught according to the British Heart Foundation Heart Start initiative, which covers key skills such as checking for dangers and whether the airway is open.

Year one pupils at the school have also learnt how to be scooter smart as part of a Derbyshire County Council Travel Smart Team initiative.