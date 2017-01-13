RSPCA responds to concerns about horses in Bakewell after photos emerge online

The RSPCA has said there are ‘no current welfare concerns’ regarding horses in a field in Bakewell following photos circulating on social media.

The animal cruelty charity said an inspector attended Crow Hill Lane yesterday (January 12).

The visit follows photographs appearing on Facebook which allegedly show severely neglected horses and a dead foal.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: ”We would like to reassure people that there are no current welfare concerns regarding the horses at the site and the photos that have been seen online are historic.

“Anyone who is concerned for the welfare of an animal can contact the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.”