Royal congratulations for New Mills couple celebrating 70 years of marriage

A New Mills couple who met as childhood sweethearts were celebrating last week after reaching their platinum wedding anniversary.

Maurice and Cicely Batty were married at Birch Vale Zion Methodist Church in Hayfield on April 12, 1947.

Seventy years later they were surrounded at home by three daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren as they enjoyed looking back on a long and happy partnership.

Sharing their anniversary year with the Queen and Prince Philip, the couple were especially pleased to receive a Royal card of congratulations - just five years after their last.

Daughter Patricia Lock said: “They were absolutely thrilled to bits as it came special delivery in an envelope from Buckingham Palace.”

The couple are expecting another special delivery any day now with the arrival of a third great-grandchild.

Their marriage began when Maurice returned from the Second World War after serving in India with the Air Training Corps and the RAF.

The couple made their first homes in Hayfield and Birch Vale, moving to their current home on Arden Estate in 1951.

Maurice, now 91, went on to work in construction and then for automotive components manufacturer Ferodo until his retirement in 1991.

Cicely, 88, worked in her father’s grocery store, then Ferodo and Swizzels Matlow.

As a contralto singer, Cicely performed with the Dovedale Singers and still enjoys music and playing the piano, while Maurice finds time for the odd game of bowls.