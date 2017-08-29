Rotarians get a taste of Peak District dairy industry

Rotarians got to sample some locally-produced ice cream at a recent meeting in which they learnt all about the Peak District dairy industry.

Monyash farmer Les Boam attended a meeting of Rotary Bakewell, along with Bakewell Mayor Steve Edwards.

Mr Boam spoke about the challenges of dairy farming in today’s world and his work producing milk from his Jersey herd.

He has recently started producing ice cream at his Tag Lane Dairy, and members of the club got to sample some, much to their delight.

The taste prompted some to visit the dairy themselves to sample more of the produce.