Roadworks to close A6 in Disley for second successive Sunday

A section of a busy road through Disley will be closed to traffic for a second successive Sunday this weekend for roadworks.

The A6 Buxton Road will be shut on Sunday July 16 for resurfacing and relining between its junctions with Jacksons Edge Road and Greenshall Lane.

Cheshire East Council has confirmed the closure will be in force from 9am until 11pm - a change from the initial 6pm completion time which had been advertised ahead of the first closure last Sunday.

A council spokesman said: “The works on Buxton Road in Disley on Sunday, July 9 were programmed to end at 11pm, which the signs on site showed. However letters had gone out to residents prior to this stating that works would be completed at 6pm.

“The (time) extension was due to some engineering difficulties experienced during the week due to high temperatures which extended the time the surfacing material took to set.

“The works programmed for Sunday July 16 will be from 9am-11pm.”

An official signed diversion will again be in place via Macclesfield and Buxton using the following routes: A6, A523, A537 Cat and Fiddle, A54, A53, A6, also operating in reverse. The route can also be viewed here.

Local businesses remain open as usual, and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The A6 Buxton Road West will also be closed overnight on Monday July 17 between the junctions of Jacksons Edge Road and Carr Brow, from 9pm and 5am.

Redhouse Lane in Disley, which has been closed all week between its junctions with Duddy Road and the A6, is due to reopen tomorrow (Friday).

The Disley highway improvements are part of a wider package of works by Cheshire East council to mitigate the impact of the new 10km A6 Manchester Airport Relief Road scheme.

These include improved surfacing on the eastern arm of the A6, with cycle lanes in both directions. There will be crossing points, controlled and uncontrolled, on the western arm of the trunk road, improved road markings and improved visibility from side roads. Traffic lights are being installed at Redhouse Lane and bus stops being relocated to maintain safety at junctions.

The programme of improvement works will continue into late October, but will be suspended during the August holiday period.

For further information, visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/highways_and_roads/roadworks/a6-disley-improvements.aspx.

Details about how the roadworks will affect local bus services can be found at www.highpeakbuses.com/news and www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/public_transport/bus/bus_service_timetables.aspx.