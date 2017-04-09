ROADWORKS: Temporary traffic lights to go up on A6 near High Lane

Temporary traffic lights will be in place along a busy section of the A6 from Monday (April 10).

The two-way signals will be situated on Buxton Road near Simpsons Business Centre, between High Lane and Hazel Grove, from 9.30am.

They will be in operation 24 hours a day and are scheduled to remain in place until at least Thursday or Friday.

The traffic restrictions are required as part of the ongoing construction of the A6 to Manchester Airport Relief Road (MARR).

Scheduled for completion in late 2017, the new ten kilometre, two-lane dual carriageway will provide a direct route from the A6 near Hazel Grove to Manchester Airport and the M56 motorway.

For more information, visit www.semmms.info/semmms/latest-traffic-management.