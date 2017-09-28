Roadworks scheme to begin along A6 through Disley

Residents and motorists are being advised of potential delays and road closures as the latest programme of improvement works is to get underway along the A6 through Disley.

The scheme, which will deliver junction improvements in key locations along Buxton Road linked to the construction of the A6 Manchester Airport Relief Road, will commence along Buxton Road from Monday (October 2) and is expected to take eight weeks to complete.

Work will include new and improved carriageway surfacing and markings, provision of new advisory cycle lanes, upgraded signage, improved sight lines at junctions and the formalising of existing ‘on-street’ parking. It will be carried out on weekdays and some weekends, and involve some temporary traffic lights, road closures and diversions.

In a letter to residents, project manager Jon Berry, from Cheshire East Highways, said: “We understand there is no right time to work in such a key location as Disley, and this scheme has been carefully planned to minimise disruption.

“In most cases, pedestrians and vehicles will be directed around our works, with access to properties and businesses maintained where it is safe to do so.

“A number of road closures are necessary to protect the safety of both members of the public and our workforce while we complete the most complex aspects of the scheme.”

A full closure of the A6 Buxton Road will be in force between 7pm and midnight on Friday October 27, and then from 5pm on Saturday October 28 until 5am on Monday October 30, for resurfacing and pavement repairs. During the closure, traffic will be diverted through Macclesfield and Buxton via the A523, A537, A54 and A53.

Dryhurst Lane will be shut at its junction with Buxton Road from October 2 until October 22 again for resurfacing and pavement repairs, and a two-day closure of Light Alders Lane adjacent to Lyme Park is also planned for a date to be confirmed.

For more information about the roadworks, closures and diversions, visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/highways_and_roads/roadworks.