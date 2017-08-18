ROADWORKS: Evening road closures in High Peak for resurfacing work

Road improvements are to be carried out on a number of High Peak routes.

The B5470 Lower Macclesfield Road in Whaley Bridge will be closed from its junction with the A5004 to its junction with Macclesfield Road between 6.30pm and midnight from Monday August 21 to Friday September 1, so the road can be resurfaced.

The B5470 Chapel Road in Whaley Bridge will also be closed from its junction with the A5004 to its junction with Manchester Road during the same times and dates, also for resurfacing.

Signed diversions will be in place. For Lower Macclesfield Road this will be via the A5004, A53, A54, A537 and B5470.

The alternative route for Chapel Road traffic will be along the A5004, A6, Sheffield Road and the B5470.

Temporary traffic lights will also be in place on the A6, in Furness Vale at the junction with Station Road, between 7.30pm and 11.30pm from Tuesday August 29 to Friday September 1, again for carriageway resurfacing. There is no diversion for this route but traffic will be single file.