REVEALED: Full list of East Midlands' Labour candidates standing in the General Election

The East Midlands Labour Party has released the following list of Labour candidates standing in the General Election on June 8.

Amber Valley – James Dawson

Ashfield – Gloria De Piero

Bassetlaw – John Mann

Bolsover – Dennis Skinner

Boston and Skegness – Paul Kenny

Bosworth – Chris Kealey

Broxtowe – Greg Marshall

Charnwood – Sean Kelly-Walsh

Chesterfield – Toby Perkins

Corby – Beth Miller

Daventry – Aiden Ramsey

Derby North – Chris Williamson

Derby South – Dame Margaret Beckett

Derbyshire Dales – Andrew Botham

Erewash – Catherine Atkinson

Gainsborough – Catherine Tite

Gedling – Vernon Coaker

Grantham and Stamford – Barrie Fairbairn

Harborough – Andrew Thomas

High Peak – Ruth George

Kettering – Mick Scrimshaw

Leicester East – Keith Vaz

Leicester South – Jon Ashworth

Leicester West – Liz Kendall

Lincoln – Karen Lee

Loughborough – Jewel Miah

Louth and Horncastle – Julie Speed

Mansfield – Alan Meale

Mid Derbyshire – Alison Martin

Newark – Chantal Lee

North East Derbyshire – Natascha Engel

North West Leicestershire – Sean Sheahan

Northampton North – Sally Keeble

Northampton South – Kevin McKeever

Nottingham East – Chris Leslie

Nottingham North – Alex Norris

Nottingham South – Lilian Greenwood

Rushcliffe – David Mellen

Rutland and Melton – Heather Peto

Sherwood – Mike Pringle

Sleaford and North Hykeham – Jim Clarke

South Derbyshire – Robert Pearson

South Holland and the Deepings – Wojciech Kowalewski

South Leicestershire – Shabbir Aslam

South Northamptonshire – Sophie Johnson

Wellingborough – Andrea Watts

Other parties are yet to send us their list of candidates