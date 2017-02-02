Revamp for disused toilet block in Buxton?

An ‘eyesore’ former toilet block site in Buxton could be transformed into a new sensory garden by volunteer members of a local community group.

After being neglected for more than a decade, Buxton Civic Association has revealed plans to revamp the Water Street site to make the space inclusive for all.

Simon Fussell, business development manager for the group, said: “Something needs to be done with the site as it is on the main route to the opera house from the train station and it has become an eyesore now.”

The group is working with High Peak Borough Council and believes the area is ideal for a sensory garden with seating and sculptures.

Simon said: “The site is sometimes used for car parking, and by the council when work takes place at the opera house. We are prepared to fund this project and do the work and are very happy to be working with the council, and hope if everything goes to plan to have the garden finished before the festival in 2018.”

He added the association would welcome any other viable ideas for the site.