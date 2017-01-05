Return of the toy fair to Buxton

Buxton’s Toy Fair is returning this weekend as one man wanted to make sure it stayed in the town.

The previous toy fair was a familiar site for 30 years but since the changes to the Pavilion Gardens and closure of The Octagon there has not been a fair for more than a year.

Organiser Steven Howard said: “With no fixed date for a return I decided to bring a Toy Fair back to Buxton to keep one in the town.”

The event will take place this Sunday January 8 at The Palace Hotel, Palace Road in High Peak Ballroom, Derby room and Foyer and will see up to 50 stalls selling toys, trains, Diecast Cars and Trucks, Lego, Action Figures, Vintage Toys and more from the UK’s best sellers.

Collectors will be able to browse or rummage through a whole host of bargains and fantastic collectables whether it be 1950’s Tin Plate, Hornby Trains or the latest Stars Wars Toys.

Visitors are invited to bring their unwanted items for valuation or to sell and if they have a larger collection they are welcome to enquire about having a stall themselves.

Steven Howard added: “Buxton is a historical town and it’s important to keep historical events going and as a local collector myself I know it means a lot to local collectors to have an event back as it’s the only event they can get to - events like this act as a meeting place for like minded to meet, chat and enjoy a hobby - hopefully we can continue that with this new event.” Doors open 10.30am - 2.30pm with admission £2 and under 12s are free. All enquiries/Stall bookings can be made to 07846772568.