Reports of explosion at Whaley Bridge house

Emergency services have been called to Whaley Bridge after reports of an explosion at a house.

In a statement issued around midnight, Derbyshire Constabulary said police and firefighters were on Elnor Lane trying to establish the cause of the explosion.

A number of homes have been evacuated for the safety of the occupants.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a 'very loud' explosion and birds flew from the trees.

