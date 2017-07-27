Reports of explosion at Whaley Bridge house

Emergency services have been called to Whaley Bridge after reports of an explosion at a house.
In a statement issued around midnight, Derbyshire Constabulary said police and firefighters were on Elnor Lane trying to establish the cause of the explosion.
A number of homes have been evacuated for the safety of the occupants.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing a 'very loud' explosion and birds flew from the trees.
