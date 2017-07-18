Repair work starts on empty iconic Buxton hotel

A councillor has reiterated calls for the owners of an iconic Buxton hotel to consider the building’s long-term future.

The comments by regeneration chief Coun Tony Kemp come as major work begins on the fabric of the Grove Hotel, which has been closed since August 2013.

Scaffolding has gone up at the front of the landmark building and part of its front wall has been removed.

Coun Kemp, executive councillor for tourism, regeneration and licensing at High Peak Borough Council, said: “The building has severe structural problems which have affected the shops below, so whatever they have found must be bigger than they anticipated.”

The site, owned by Robinson Brewery, has reportedly suffered problems with flooding in the past.

Coun Kemp said: “When the front rendering came off there was a nasty crack across the brickwork so that will have to be addressed.

“It is in such a prominent location in the town and it is a shame that nothing more is being done with it.

“If it doesn’t fit into Robinson’s property portfolio then it should be sold, or if they want to keep it something should be done with it.

“I hope now work has started they will think of the building’s long-term future and open it up once again.”

The hotel began as coffee house around 1770, evolving into a coaching house.

Due to its age, all work has to be done with conservation in mind, which includes using lime mortar instead of modern rendering.

Speaking in 2015, Robinson Brewery said it had no immediate plans to do anything with the site, or to sell it.

No-one from the brewery was available for comment.