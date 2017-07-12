Remembrance service for 110 High Peak soldiers who died in WW1 battle a century ago

There will be a special service in Hayfield to mark 100 years since the outbreak of The Battle of Passchendaele during the First World War which left the British Army with 325,000 casualties - 110 from the High Peak.

The borough–wide service of commemoration and remembrance will be at St Matthews Church on Sunday, July 30 at 6pm and will be conducted by the Reverend John Hudghton and High Peak Mayor Councillor Matthew Stone will be attending representing the High Peak along with council representatives from each of the towns and villages.

Hayfield British Legion has organised the event and branch secretary David Ash said: “We have invited all the local Royal British Legion branches to attend along with representatives from the uniformed youth groups across the borough along with, their standard bearers.

“We also want to invite all the community and public to attend providing the opportunity to acknowledge and show our thanks and gratitude to the 110 lads from the High Peak communities who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The 3rd Battle of Ypres, popularly known as the Battle of Passchendaele or the ‘Battle of Mud’, began on 31 July 1917 and went on for the next four months.

David said: “Sunday, July 30 2017 marks the centenary of the start of this iconic battle which, along with The Somme, has come for many to symbolise The Great War.

“Sadly too, it was the scene of over 325,000 British Army casualties.”

Park at the Hayfield Sett Valley Visitor Centre a short walk from the church and refreshments will be served afterwards in the church hall.