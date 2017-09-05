Refurbishment work underway at Buxton Opera House - but the shows go on!

The show goes on - while refurbishment work is carried out on Buxton’s historic opera house.

High Peak Borough Council is undertaking a programme of improvements to keep the Frank Matcham-designed building in good condition.

Alongside vital maintenance to parts of the structure, the exterior of the building is receiving a facelift. Exterior walls are being repointed and all the windows and down spouts are being repaired or replaced.

The project is due to be completed in early December.

A Buxton Opera House spokesperson said: “We are still bringing great entertainment, while making sure the building stays in great condition for all to enjoy.

“While the scaffolding may hide some of the building’s beauty, this work will ensure the building is around for many more years to come for all to enjoy our stunning opera house.”

The theatre has gone through many changes since it first opened its doors on June 1, 1903. It opened as a cinema in 1927 before falling into disrepair in the mid-70s.

Through hard work and dedication the opera house was restored and reopened in 1979.

During the late 1990s further internal restoration work was carried out, and the current improvements aim to keep that work up to date and secure the future of the opera house for many generations to come.

Performances at the venue are continuing as normal. For a full list, visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/whats-on.