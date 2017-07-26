Recycling scheme shake-up for High Peak residents

Recycling everyday household waste is set to get even easier for High Peak residents from next month.

A new company, Alliance Environmental Services (AES), will take over waste collection services in the borough from Monday August 7, and from that date residents will be able to put glass jars and bottles in their brown bins along with other recyclables including paper, tins and cans and some plastics.

And, for the first time, residents will be able to recycle food and drink cartons, such as Tetra Pak, SIG and Pure Pack, in their brown bins.

Councillor John Haken, Executive Councillor for Operational Services at High Peak Borough Council, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer this improved recycling collection service. It is something residents have often requested and it will make recycling everyday waste easier for everyone.

“High Peak residents have already demonstrated their willingness to recycle – our performance rose by three per cent last year against a declining national trend – and I’m sure they will welcome this improvement when it starts next month.

“This is the only change our residents should notice when the new company takes over collections.”

The kerbside collection of green boxes will stop from August 7 but residents don’t need to return their boxes to the council – they are encouraged to re-use them for other purposes such as storage.

The change to AES is expected to save the council around £1.2m.