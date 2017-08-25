Record year for Buxton & Leek College GCSE students

Buxton & Leek College celebrated a record pass rate for GCSE re-sits.

Over 160 students passed their GCSE maths and/or English exams after failing them at school - a significant increase on 2016 which bucks the national trend.

Alison Ivins, Curriculum Leader for Maths and English at Buxton & Leek College, said: “It is a fantastic achievement for all of our students who have received passes; there’s no better feeling than watching them open their envelope to find out their hard work and commitment throughout the year has really paid off.”

Sophie Hargreaves, a 23-year-old working mum from Buxton, secured the maths GCSE pass which will enable her to study midwifery.

Her tutor, Ken Airey, praised her determination: “I’m thrilled. You managed this in one year, while looking after a young family and working.”

Peter Hiscock achieved a Grade 7 (A) in English to enable him to study a degree in science and pursue a teaching career, while Joshua Beech and Lauren Owen also secured the grades they needed to study IT degrees at the University of Derby in Buxton.