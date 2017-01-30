Record-breaking total for Buxton Poppy Appeal

The Buxton Poppy Appeal has smashed the target of the previous year by three thousand pounds.

The monies for the 2016 poppy appeal have now been counted and generous people with their donations have raised £23,053.15.

Poppy appeal organiser Allan Smith said: “This year has been an outstanding success.

“Our thanks go out to all the people who contributed to this total, namely the local industrial firms, shops, offices and the general public all of whom gave most generously.” In 2015 the poppy appeal done for The Royal British Legion raised £20,495.

This year’s total does not include the money collected from Morrisons supermarket or Sainsburys as these totals will be forwarded to the branch in due course.

Allan said: “I want to thank the poppy team, friends, volunteers, the stalwarts from the University of Derby, the Sea Cadets, Army Cadets and the Air training Corps who all helped again with street collections.”

The first Poppy Appeal was held in 1921, the founding year of The Royal British Legion. Red silk poppies, inspired by the famous poem In Flanders Fields raised more than £106,000. The funds helped veterans find employment and housing after the war.

Members of the public still wear the iconic poppy on their chest as a symbol of remembrance.

Allan added: “Thanks also go to Mr Hammett and his friend who witnessed youths vandalising the wreaths on the Cenotaph in 2015 and gave the branch the cost of the wreath as a donation for last year’s appeal. They showed generosity and public spiritedness.”