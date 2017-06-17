Queen’s honour for Derbyshire copper who saved a fan’s life at Euro 2016

A police officer from Derbyshire who saved a man’s life at Euro 2016 has been awarded a Queens Policing Medal.

PC Roger Brown is currently a dedicated football intelligence officer within the recently formed Football Unit at police headquarters.

Earlier this year he received a Royal Humane Society Award and was commended by the chief constable for saving a man’s life at a football match during Euro 2016 in France.

He will be presented with the award later this year at Buckingham Palace in London.

Roger said about receiving the award: “This news has come as a complete shock! I am fortunate to do a job I love whilst working in an organisation that truly is a police family.

“I am lucky to work, and have worked with some inspirational, devoted and brave officers. This honour is for all of the staff that make Derbyshire such a wonderful and safe place to live and work.

“I would like to thank the senior command teams that allow me to represent Derbyshire police nationally and internationally.

“I wish to pay tribute to all partners, family and friends of police officers that often have to make sacrifices to support them in the challenging times we live in.”

Chief Constable Peter Goodman said: “I am delighted that Roger has been recognised in this way for the outstanding work that he does for Derbyshire Constabulary.

“He has excelled in his work relating to the policing of football matches in the UK and abroad and has often been referred to as an ambassador for policing. This medal is well deserved.”