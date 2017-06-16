QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY HONOURS: List of Derbyshire recipients

Business leaders, community champions and teachers are among the Derbyshire residents to have received accolades in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

CBE

Melvyn Morris. Non-Executive chairman King Digital Entertainment plc. For services to Business and charitable services. (Derbyshire)

OBE

Mrs Margaret Mason. Founder and Executive Chair, Children 1st Day Nurseries Group. For services to Education. (Risley)

Peter Richardson. Chairman Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Enterprise and Growth in Nottingham. (Oakham, Rutland)

MBE

Stuart Richard Copley. Manager International Liaison Officer, Pakistan, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement and International Relationships. (Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire)

Mrs June Heather Parkinson. For political and public service. (Breaston, Derbyshire)

John Andrew Plant, JP. For services to Business and the community in the North of England. (Marsh Lane, Derbyshire)

Brian Wilfred Walker. Headteacher West Park School, Derby. For services to Education. (Derbyshire)

Mrs Janet Elizabeth Wheatley, DL. For services to Voluntary Action Rotherham and the community in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. (Eckington, Derbyshire)

Richard Henry Whitehouse. For services to Cave and Mountain Rescue Organisations. (Derbyshire)

Mrs Etheleen Mildred Wigley. Founder, Children First Derby Charity. For services to Vulnerable Children in Derby. (Littleover, Derbyshire)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

The Reverend Jane Mary Legh. For voluntary service in Derbyshire. (Ashbourne, Derbyshire)

Mrs Gaynor Ann Lewis. For services to charity and the community in Rowsley, Derbyshire. (Matlock, Derbyshire)

Miss Ann Stewart. For voluntary service to the Arts Healthcare and Steam Railway Preservation in London, Edinburgh and Derby. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Mrs Susan Margaret Wilson, JP. For services to the community in Chellaston, Derbyshire. (Oakwood, Derbyshire)

David (Bill) Gordon. Ranger Peak District National Park. For services to Wildlife, particularly the Protection of the Ring Ouzel (Derbyshire)