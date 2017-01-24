Properties and vehicles targeted overnight in Buxton

Police are appealing for information after a number of properties and vehicles in Buxton were targeted by thieves at the weekend.

At about 11.30pm on Sunday, January 22, a dark coloured Audi, believed to be an A4, pulled up on Berwick Road in Harpur Hill and Two men got out and smashed the side window of a white Peugeot van.

A resident at a neighbouring property banged on the window, disturbing the men, who got back in their car and drove off empty handed.

Between 10.30pm and midnight on the same evening, a garage on Brown Edge Road, and two vans on Brown Edge and Nettleton Lane in Harpur Hill were also targeted for tools by thieves.

A team of officers, who are working to tackle theft from vans across the High Peak, are carrying out enquiries and are appealing to anyone with information about the thefts to contact them. They are particularly keen on speaking to anyone who may have seen a black or dark coloured Audi in the Buxton area on Sunday evening.

The team are also asking for any residents who live in the areas of Berwick Road, Brown Edge Road and Nettleton Lane in Harpur Hill with CCTV systems, to review their footage from Sunday evening and to contact them with any information that may assist in their enquiries.

Officers from the Buxton Town Safer Neighbourhood Team have since been heading out on the beat to offer advice to people, particularly tradesmen, to help them to better protect their property from thieves.

PCSOs Rachael Blackley and Alan Nield visited B&Q in Buxton on Monday to property mark tools and bikes for free in a bid to deter criminals. They are also urging people to ensure that outbuildings are properly secure with no valuables left on display, and that tools are removed from vans overnight to help to stop thieves.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Police Constable Adam Harrison on 101, or by sending him a message here

To pick up crime prevention advice or to arrange property marking, call the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.