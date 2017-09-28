Prince Edward opens children’s retreat

Prince Edward has opened a new retreat for disadvantaged children in Derbyshire.

The new retreat at Fenny Bentley has been set up by the charity CHICKS which bought the premises three years ago. Since then, the former holiday cottages have been transformed into an accommodation block for groups of 16 children to stay, along with purpose-built games, play and arts and crafts facilities. The charity has two similar retreats in the south-west.

Robert Gofton, chief executive at CHICKS, said: “ By expanding to Derbyshire, we are in a much better position to support children from across the Midlands and the North of the UK who need our help.”