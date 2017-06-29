Search

PRIDE OF BUXTON AWARDS: Nominate that special someone who makes you proud

Christine Sweetmore with Alan Thompson, chairman of Voluntary and Community Service Peaks and Dales, and their chief officer Gill Geddes. Photo by Anne Shelley.

Do you have a neighbour or teacher who goes above and beyond the call of duty, or do you know a teenager who has shown unwavering courage?

If so, you can nominate them in the new Pride of Buxton Awards.