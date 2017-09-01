Pride of Buxton Award tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for Buxton’s glitziest awards night, honouring the town’s brave and selfless community champions.

This is the first Pride of Buxton awards - a joint initiative between VCS Peaks and Dales, the University of Derby and the Buxton Advertiser - and the red carpet awards night on Saturday December 2 will be held inside the Devonshire Dome.

Organiser Natalie Bell, from VCS, said: “While the awards will honour some amazing people, on the night there will also be a three-course meal and live music which in the run-up to Christmas makes it the perfect night to grab your friends and work mates and have a Christmas party at the Dome while helping a good cause.

There are some great raffle prizes too, so either treat yourself or they would make lovely Christmas presents too.”

Prizes for the raffle include a spa day for two at The Dome, lunch for two at The Dome, dinner for two at The Dome, Thornbridge Brewery Tour for four, and two tickets to the Russian State Ballet of Siberia’s The Snow Maiden at Buxton Opera House in January.

Tickets are priced £30 and include an arrival drink, meal and entertainment, which will go on until midnight and will help the charity continue in its good work to the elderly or isolated.

Patient transport is one of the services offered by the charity, where people are taken to and from medical appointments, and the money from the awards will go towards keep this vital lifeline going.

Tickets are available from Friday September 1 online vcspd.org - although a booking fee applies.

They can also be purchased in person at the VCS Peaks and Dales office on Eagle Parade in Buxton, near Trunk bar and Sainsburys, or alternatively at the Devonshire Dome.

Any businesses wishing to donate raffle prizes can contract Natalie Bell by emailing fundraising@vcspd.org or calling 01298 23970.