Pregnant woman assaulted in Buxton

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses to a disturbance at a house in Buxton in which a pregnant woman was assaulted.

At around 12.30am on Saturday, June 3, a group of men visited a house in Cliff Road.

A man and a pregnant woman were assaulted at the house and suffered minor injuries.

The men, who all wore face coverings, ran off in the direction of Overdale Avenue.

They believe the crime was a case of mistaken identity and the victims were not the intended targets.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Jane Cyples on 101, quoting reference 17000231698.

They’re also asking people to come forward if they have CCTV cameras that may have filmed the men responsible.

Alternatively, send DC Cyples a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.