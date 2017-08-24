Praise for Buxton Festival’s army of volunteers which put in 963 hours of work

Buxton International Festival’s army of volunteer supporters is helping to turn the town into one of Britain’s great cultural centres, according to its chairman.

Thanking volunteers and members of the Festival Friends group for the total of 963 hours of work they put into this year’s 120 events featuring opera, music and books, Felicity Goodey said: “It couldn’t exist without you. This is a unique asset which gives us the confidence to keep pushing forward.”

The festival attracts international opera stars, global names in music and the country’s leading opinion formers to appear during its two-week run.

“I hope we can start to expand the festival’s footprint across the year,” said Felicity. “It would be great for Buxton and certainly great for the opera house.”