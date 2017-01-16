POLL: Which is your favourite holiday destination?

It's Blue Monday, the day dubbed the most miserable of the year, so why not turn your thoughts to sunshine and beaches to cheer yourself up?

Research from www.voucherbox.co.uk has found that 39 per cent of people in Derbyshire booked their 2017 holiday on January 5 with Spain, France, Greece and Portugal being the most popular destinations.

The findings also reveal that over a quarter admit to using work time to carry out their holiday research while another fifth (18%) are considering the idea.

Not letting work deter them from shaking those gloomy blues, one in six employees will go so far as to book their holiday whilst at work – one in three doing so before 11am.

With nearly three quarters of the population sticking to Europe for some fun in the sun (21%), it will come as no surprise to learn almost a third of Brits are searching for some vitamin D on a beach holiday, the most popular destination being Spain. Other hit list destinations include France (10%), Greece (6%) and Portugal (5%).

Shane Forster, UK Country Manager at Voucherbox, stated: “January can hit us all quite hard, and seemingly in the pocket for employers. The research may come as a surprise to some, especially considering the majority of holidays bookings are done and dusted. On the plus side, that should have bought a few more smiles.”