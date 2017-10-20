POLL: Should the smacking of children be banned?

With the Scottish Government confirming this week that the smacking of children is to be banned in the country, a debate is now underway as to whether the rest of the UK should follow suit.

New legislation, which went out for consultation over the summer, would give children north of the border the same legal protection as adults.

However, in England parents will still be allowed to use “reasonable chastisement” without facing criminal charges as long as they don’t leave a mark, or cause bruising, swelling, cuts, grazes or scratches.

Now, we are asking readers whether they would support England joining Scotland in banning the smacking of children completely. You can cast your vote by clicking above.