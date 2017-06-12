Karen Bradley reappointed as culture secretary in Theresa May's cabinet

Staffordshire Moorlands MP Karen Bradley has retained her position as UK culture secretary in Theresa May's cabinet.

Mrs Bradley - who was brought up in Buxton - was among a raft of ministerial re-appointments during a cabinet reshuffle by the Prime Minister.

Mrs Bradley retained her parliamentary seat in Thursday's general election with a slightly increased majority of 10,830.

Moorlands-born Mrs Bradley moved to Buxton when her parents took over the Queens Head Hotel. She attended Buxton Girls’ School, before studying maths and graduating from Imperial College in London.

She qualified as a chartered accountant and chartered tax adviser, working in public practice for Deloitte & Touche and KPMG and a spell as a self-employed tax and economics consultant.

Mrs Bradley contested the parliamentary seat of Manchester Withington in 2005, coming third, before being elected in her home constituency of Staffordshire Moorlands in 2010 by defeating Labour’s Charlotte Atkins.

Last year, she was handed the role of Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport in Theresa May's cabinet. She previously served in the Government Whips’ Office and as a Home Office minister.