Police warning after ‘expensive’ bikes stolen from Derbyshire campsite

Cyclists are being urged to be on their guard after two expensive bikes were stolen from a campsite in the Peak District.

The warning comes after a black/blue Cannondale Habit mountain bike and a Cube Stereo mountain bike - which was grey with black and orange markings- were stolen from the Field Head Campsite in Edale last month.

Police have released details of the thefts this week, which they say happened sometime overnight between Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

Now officers are reminding bicycle owners to boost their security with some tips on how to prevent having their bike stolen.

They are:

- Get a good bike lock- budget for security and buy the best you can afford. Look for a ‘D’ shaped lock which has been tested against attack. Ask at your local shop for recommendation or visit www.soldsecure.com for certified locks.

- Lock your bike to something secure, even if only for a few minutes and avoid isolated places where possible - leave your bike where a potential thief can be seen.

- Lock up removable parts (e.g. wheels) and take light fittings with you.

- Have your bike’s frame security-marked or engraved.

- Take a clear colour photograph of your bike and make a written record of its description, serial numbers and any unique features.

- At home, keep your bike in a secure garage or shed and keep the door locked.

- Report any suspicious activity to the police as soon as you can by calling 101, unless a crime is in progress when the number is 999.

Anyone who knows anything about the thefts or the bikes should contact PC Peter Burgess on 101, quoting reference 17*267347, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page by clicking here.

Folk can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Further advice and information is also available on crime prevention and security on the Safety Advice pages which can be found by clicking here.