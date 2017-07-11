Police praise residents for making Buxton carnival safe

Buxton Police did need to use the additional powers which were granted to them to tackle anti-social behaviour during the carnival and have praised residents for making the day a success.

A Section 34 Dispersal Order was obtained by Derbyshire Constabulary, covering Buxton town centre and parts of Fairfield.

It enabled officers and PCSOs to break up groups of two or more people who they believe could cause trouble and direct them to leave the designated area for 24 hours.

However, the new measures were not needed during the carnival.

Sergeant Denis Murphy, of the High Peak Safer Neighbourhood Teams, said: “I am very happy we didn’t have to use the extra powers - there was almost 20,000 people there and I’m pleased to say it was a safe and successful day.” The Safer Neighbourhood policing team carried out extra patrols in Buxton and Fairfield over the carnival weekend to engage with the community and provide a reassuring policing presence.

The Section 34 Dispersal power can be used to stop any anti-social behaviour or crime – not just that linked to alcohol.

Sgt Murphy said: “We don’t ask for additional powers very often just in anticipation of events and it is always sensible to have a plan in place. “Throughout the weekend there were very few reports of anti-social behaviour which is a great reflection on the town and the residents who all just came out to have a good time.”

The parade was more than a mile long and spectators lined the roads to watch it pass by. The fun continued in the pavilion Gardens and Market Street where the fair was.

Sgt Murphy said: “We were out talking to people and the presence of the safer neighbourhood teams was very well received which was good.”

There were two medical emergencies which were dealt withe by the ambulance service but no major incidents for the police to deal with.

Sgt Murphy added: “It was an excellent, trouble free well humoured day.”