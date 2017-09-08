Police name Chapel man who died in crash

A Chapel-en-le-Frith man who died after a collision at the weekend has been named by police.

James Stead, 32, was riding a motorcycle that was in collision with a pedal cyclist at around 12.15pm on Saturday, September 2. The collision occurred on the A624 between Chinley and Hayfield, at the junction with Highgate Road.

The pedal cyclist was also injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101.