Police issue doorstep caller advice

Officers in New Mills have been teaming up to help residents to boost security and stay safe from door step callers.

Last month, police received reports of members of the public being contacted at their home by a woman claiming to work for a number of catalogue companies. The woman allegedly took money from elderly residents in New Mills however no goods arrived.

To help tackle the issue, PCSO Lee Baker from the town’s Safer Neighbourhood team has been working with Community Safety Officer Carol Wilson from the Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, alongside Trading Standards and the NHS to offer support to residents.

The police and fire officers will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice at the Co-op in New Mills between 12noon and 2pm on Wednesday, December 21.

Following the incidents, officers are encouraging residents to take simple safety steps when dealing with doorstep callers, including asking to see the identity card of the caller, and if they are selling goods, to ask for their pedlar’s certificate.

Residents are also being reminded about Derbyshire County Council’s Trusted Trader scheme that can help them to find honest and reliable traders who commit to doing a good job for a fair price. By visiting their website you will be able to find plumbers, builders, roofers, decorators, joiners, electricians, gardeners, retailers and many more. To find a Derbyshire County Council Trusted Trader visit the website: www.derbyshire.gov.uk/tt.

PCSO Lee Baker from the New Mills and Hayfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We would like to encourage residents to remain cautious and to report any suspicious activity to us to help prevent a crime from happening.

“If someone calls at your door unexpectedly, always make sure that you ask for identification and do not feel pressured into paying for goods or services there and then.

“To help to deter door step callers, stickers, which can be displayed on a window or a door, are available to pick up from Sett Valley Medical Centre on Hyde Bank Road, and Arden House Medical Practice on Sett Close, New Mills.”

PCSO Baker added: “The team and I will also be carrying out home security checks to help people to protect themselves from crime. Please get in touch to arrange a visit.”

For more information about home security checks or to speak with the team call 101, or send them a message online using the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire Police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also follow the team on Twitter for the latest community news: @NewMillsSNT