Police hunt thieves who stole three high value cars from Hayfield

Police are appealing for information after three high value cars were stolen from homes in Hayfield.

Thieves broke into three homes along Swallow Lane and stole keys before driving off an Audi A4, Mercedes Sport and a Vauxhall Corsa.

A silver coloured Audi A4 with a partial registration plate of ‘SA08’, a black Mercedes E300 AMG Sport with a number plate of ‘HJ14’ and a black Vauxhall Corsa ‘ML16’ were stolen in the raid overnight between December 21-22

A Bronson Santa Crux pushbike was also stolen from one of the properties along Swallow House Lane. The bike was black in colour with a pink Santa Cruz label on the main frame.

Anyone with information should contact PC David Morrell on 101, quoting occurrence number 16000427314.

Alternatively, send David a message online using the Contact Us section of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/