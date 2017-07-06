Police given extended powers for Buxton Carnival weekend

Police have been granted extended powers to help deal with any anti-social behaviour over Buxton Carnival weekend.

A Section 34 Dispersal Order has been obtained by Derbyshire Constabulary, covering Buxton town centre and parts of Fairfield.

It will enable officers and PCSOs to break up groups of two or more people who they believe could cause trouble and direct them to leave the designated area for 24 hours.

The order, which also stipulates that youths under the age of 16 can be taken home by officers, will run from 12pm on Friday to 12pm on Sunday.

It will include St John's Road, Corbar Road, Lightwood Road, Brown Edge Road, Fairfield Road, Bakewell Road and Dukes Drive. London Road, Green Lane, Windsor Road, Waterswallows Road, Redgap Lane and Sheldon Road will also be covered by the order.

Sergeant Denis Murphy, of the High Peak Safer Neighbourhood Teams, said: "We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable carnival and will be on hand to help the community do this.

“We have secured the authority for previous carnivals, and this year is no different in terms of the need to have it in place.

“Officers can use it, if required, to respond effectively to alcohol-related disorder, anti-social behaviour and crime.

“It has been necessary to issue directions in connection with the order on very few occasions. However, alcohol-fuelled violence and disorder is not acceptable and any offenders can expect to be dealt with firmly.”

The Safer Neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out extra patrols in Buxton and Fairfield over the carnival weekend to engage with the community and provide a reassuring policing presence.

Sgt Murphy added: “The Section 34 Dispersal power can be used to stop any anti-social behaviour or crime – not just that linked to alcohol.

“Children aged 16 or under can be removed to their home address or a place of safety, and anyone moved on under the powers can be prohibited from returning to the location for a certain period of time.

“Anyone who refuses to comply with an order to leave will be committing and offence and could be arrested.”

Police are asking members of the public to report any suspicious or nuisance activity to them on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.