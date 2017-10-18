Police escort abnormal load on Derbyshire roads

Motorists may face delays this afternoon as an abnormal load with a police escort is travelling through Derbyshire.
The Caterpillar vehicle will leave the M1 at junction 28 and travel to Dove Holes via A617 today - Wednesday, October 18.
