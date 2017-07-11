Police concerned for missing teen girl

Police are growing concerned for missing teen Lois Elliott.Lois left her home in Dove Holes on the evening of Saturday, July 8 and has not been seen since.

She knows people in the Merseyside area and may have travelled there.

The 14-year-old is 5ft 5ins tall, slim and has brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing dark jeans, a floral blouse and black trainers.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should call us on 101, or call 0345 123 3333 if calling from outside Derbyshire.