Police were forced to temporarily close a main road in Ilkeston after reports of a man on a footbridge.

Officers were called out to the footbridge over Chalons Way, on the A6007, at about 8pm, on Friday, April 21, after a member of the public had raised concerns.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said police approached the man and arranged medical treatment for him.

Police stated that the road was reopened at 8.38pm.