Police charge two men in operation to target crime in rural areas

Two men have been charged with seven offences, including theft and disqualified driving, as Operation Landfield targets crime in the rural communities.

At around 3.45pm on Thursday, April 20, two men attempted to break into a van that was parked on Jacksons Ley in Middleton-by-Wirksworth. They were disturbed and made off in a Seat Ibiza.

The Seat was stopped by officers on the A621 near to Owler Bar and a sat-nav, believed to have been stolen, and a knife were found inside.

The two men were arrested and later charged with this offence and also in connection with other thefts in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

James Chesterton, 24, of Castleton Road and James Davies, 23, of Thorn Road, Kilnhurst, Rotherham, have been charged with two counts of attempted theft, two counts of theft, and possessing criminal property. They have also been charged with driving whilst disqualified and possessing a bladed article.

DC Jamie Farrell, who works on Operation Landfield, said: “We are very happy to have the opportunity to take two prolific offenders off of the streets. The officers of Operation Landfield remain dedicated to targeting those who look to exploit our rural communities within Derbyshire, and we will continue to provide reassurance to these communities by pursuing offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”

Chesterton and Davies have both been remanded in custody and are set to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday, May 19.