Police arrested five people at this year’s Y Not Festival

Derbyshire Police are investigating 67 crimes that were reported to over the course of this year’s Y Not Festival which took place at the weekend (Friday, July 28, to Sunday, July 30).

The police have made five arrests, three for possession with intent to supply drugs, one for sexual assault and one for failing to appear at court.

Following increased reports of crime the police provided additional officers to support the security staff onsite.

This year’s festival was cancelled on the Sunday after ‘adverse weather conditions’.

The statement from Y Not said: “Unfortunately we’ve had to take the difficult decision to cancel Sunday due to the adverse weather conditions across the weekend, after consulting all the relevant authorities.

“The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead.

“We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival.

“We understand that people will have questions about refunds. We will be giving all our guests further information about this over the coming days.”