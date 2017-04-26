Police arrest teenager after park vandalism spree

Officers in the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team are continuing their additional patrols in West Park in the town after the arrest of an 18 year-old last Friday evening (April 21).

The extra patrols are due to a spate of damage on the park over the last few weeks where young trees and out-buildings have been damaged.

Sergeant Damien Shannon, who is in charge of Safer Neighbourhood policing in the area, said: “We have been conducting extra patrols on the park to try and deter any further damage.

“On Friday evening our officers arrested a local 18 year-old man who was using foul and abusive language and he will be reported for summons to court.

“We are determined to show that such anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in a park that is widely used and enjoyed by the public.”

If you have any information about the damage on the park please call Long Eaton Town Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org