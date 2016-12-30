Police appeal to trace missing Whaley Bridge woman

Police are appealing for information from members of the public who might know the whereabouts of a missing Whaley Bridge woman.

Lisa Stenhouse was last seen leaving her home at about 9am today (Friday).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "She was in phone conversation with a friend in the mid-morning but has not made contact since then.

"The 31-year-old is thought to be in the Goyt Valley area and officers and volunteers are out looking for her."

Lisa is white, about 5ft 7ins, with reddish brown hair.

Anyone who knows where she is or may have seen someone matching her description today or this evening is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident 712 of December 30.