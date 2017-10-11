POLICE APPEAL: Dog walker robbed in Chinley

Police are appealing for help identifying a robber who punched a dog walker and forced him to the ground.

The victim was walking along the Peak Forest Tramway Trail, off Charley Lane, Chinley, when a hooded man approached from the opposite direction.

As he passed, the robber started punching the dog walker and forced him to the floor, after which he went through his pockets.

The robber was wearing a black hoodie, and was described as being of ‘big’ build and over 6ft.

Detectives from Derbyshire Constabulary have said: “We want to hear from anyone who saw a man in the area wearing a black hoodie this morning.

The incident happened at about 10.35am today.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DS Steve Topham on 101, quoting incident 270 of October 11.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.