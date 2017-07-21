POLICE APPEAL: Burglars target garage in Bradwell

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a garage was broken in to in Bradwell.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Tuesday, July 16 on Charlotte Lane.

A neighbour disturbed two men near to the garage, and noticed that they had been removing tools and bicycles.

One man was described as being white, with mousey brown hair and wearing grey jogging bottoms and the other was described as being dark skinned and talking with a local sounding accent.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time, or who might have private CCTV footage that could help with enquiries.

Anyone with information should call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 17*300625, or send him a message via www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.