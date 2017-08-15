Police appeal after two charity collection boxes stolen from Derbyshire hotel

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace after two charity collection boxes were stolen from a hotel in Buxton.

The boxes were taken from the reception area of the Old Hall Hotel, The Square, sometime between 8pm and 9.30pm on Monday, August 8.

Do you know this man?

They contained cash which was being collected for the air ambulance and the Christie cancer charity.

Can you help Derbyshire Police identify the man in the image?

He is described as being white, around 5ft 9in tall, of a slim build and with a bald head. He was wearing a cap and a blue coat and was carrying a bag over his shoulder.

Anyone who recognises the man, or with any information, should call PC Paul Dobson on 101, quoting reference 17*338335, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.