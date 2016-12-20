Police appeal after thieves target Buxton vans

Police are appealing for information after thieves attempted to break into vans in the Buxton area.

In the early hours of Tuesday, December 13, thieves smashed the light of a white Citroen Belingo van along Dakin Avenue in Buxton in order to gain access. The alarm sounded and the offenders ran off empty handed at around 3.10am. (16000412008)

A short time later, thieves attempted to peel back the sliding door of a red Citroen van which was parked on Hallsteads in Dove Holes. (16000413357)

On the same night, a van along Corbar Road in Buxton was also targeted but no entry was gained. (16000412662)

Following the incidents, officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area on the night of Monday, December 12 and early hours on Tuesday, December 13.

They are keen on speaking to two people who were seen in the area around the time of the incident. They are believed to have been driving in a Seat Leon/Ibiza shaped car with alloy wheels. The passenger is thought to have been wearing white overalls and had his face covered.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact PC Jim Twort quoting the occurrence number stated above, or by sending him a message online using the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire Police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.